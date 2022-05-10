As Russia's war rages on, Ukrainians living in Iowa find a way to give back

Viktor Soloviov, of Iowa City, and other Ukrainians in Iowa have created a GoFundMe campaign to aid the largest hospital in Ukraine, treating the sickest children in that war-torn country.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks to Soloviov about that work. He’ll also talk about the status of Ukrainians seeking safety in the United States and how he and his family are coping with the ongoing conflict.

Later in the podcast, Luther Bangert is a juggler and philosopher from small-town Iowa who has traveled the world — and his journey has led him back to Iowa. Bangert describes his journey, in his new show, Distillations and what juggling has taught him.

Distillations — Juggling Premier from Luther Bangert will be held at Chauncy Swan Park in Iowa City on Saturday, May 14 at 8 p.m.

