Steve Inskeep book about an early American power couple helps us understand our nation's history

There are 17 cities and towns in the United States named Fremont, including Fremont, Iowa. The man who gave these landmarks his name played an important part in U.S. history, but has been largely forgotten.

John C. Fremont and his wife, Jessie Barton Fremont, led remarkable lives that helped shape our nation in important ways. Steve Inskeep, co-host of NPR's Morning Edition, brings them back to life in his new book, Imperfect Union: How Jessie and John Fremont Mapped the West, Invented Celebrity, and Helped Cause the Civil War.

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe speaks with Inskeep about this early American power couple and why understanding their moment in history can help us understand ours.

Guest:



Steve Inskeep, co-host of NPR's Morning Edition

This program was originally produced on January 6, 2021.