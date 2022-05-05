Watching the Ukrainian diaspora from afar, this Iowa couple donated 1,500 books to Ukrainian refugee children

When Russia invaded Ukraine, Ukrainians, and those with strong Ukrainian ties all over the world, found themselves asking what they could do to help their families and friends affected by this war. One couple in Des Moines found a way.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks to Olya Poputnikova-Santos, a Ukraine native living in Iowa, and Victor Santos, about their effort to provide books for Ukrainian children who've had to leave their homes.

Later in the podcast, we know that exercising in nature can have powerful benefits for physical and mental health. So what if your doctor wrote you a prescription for taking a walk in a beautiful natural area? That’s the idea behind Trail Rx at Hartman Reserve Nature Center in Cedar Falls. Dr. Suzanne Bartlett Hackenmiller joins the show to talk about this one of a kind program.

Guests:

