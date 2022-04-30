© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Despite the cold, wet spring now is the perfect time to plant trees

Published April 30, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

This spring has been on the cold and gloomy side, but flowering trees are finally starting to bloom and the beauty of those trees often sparks jealousy and inspiration.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks to Jeff Iles, professor and chair of the Department of Horticulture at Iowa State University, about flowering trees to find out what species you should be planting, so people will be jealous of your beautiful blossoms. Later in the podcast, Cindy Haynes, associate professor of Horticulture at ISU, and Iowa DNR forester Mark Vitosh join the show to answer questions.

Guests:

  • Jeff Iles, professor and chair of the Horticulture Department at Iowa State University 
  • Mark Vitosh, forester, Iowa Department of Natural Resources
  • Cindy Haynes, associate professor of Horticulture at Iowa State University

Tags

Talk of Iowa Talk of IowaHorticultureIowaTreesGardening
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Matthew Alvarez
Matthew is a producer for IPR's River to River and Talk of Iowa
See stories by Matthew Alvarez