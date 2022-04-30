Despite the cold, wet spring now is the perfect time to plant trees

This spring has been on the cold and gloomy side, but flowering trees are finally starting to bloom and the beauty of those trees often sparks jealousy and inspiration.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks to Jeff Iles, professor and chair of the Department of Horticulture at Iowa State University, about flowering trees to find out what species you should be planting, so people will be jealous of your beautiful blossoms. Later in the podcast, Cindy Haynes, associate professor of Horticulture at ISU, and Iowa DNR forester Mark Vitosh join the show to answer questions.

Guests:

