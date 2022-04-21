100 Grannies reflect on a decade of agitating and advocating for a cleaner environment
While the younger generations may have to live with the effects of climate change for longer, it's a mistake to think that older generations aren't worried about the future of our planet.
Ten years ago, an Episcopal priest convened a table of friends and friends of friends to talk about the growing climate crisis. During a meeting that would become known as the "First Supper," Barbara Schlachter committed the group to making the world a greener place for their grandchildren: The 100 Grannies, a women-led environmental advocacy group, was born.
On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with Ann Christensen and Kathy Dice about how participating with the Grannies changed their lives and relationships with political activism.
Then, we hear from master forager Kathy Dice about what delightful edibles are peaking out of the spring ground in Iowa.
Guests:
- Ann Christensen, founding member of the 100 Grannies
- Becky Ross, member of the 100 Grannies
- Kathy Dice, co-owner of Red Fern Farm in Louisa County