100 Grannies reflect on a decade of agitating and advocating for a cleaner environment

Ten years ago, an Episcopal priest convened a table of friends and friends of friends to talk about the growing climate crisis. During a meeting that would become known as the "First Supper," Barbara Schlachter committed the group to making the world a greener place for their grandchildren: The 100 Grannies, a women-led environmental advocacy group, was born.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with Ann Christensen and Kathy Dice about how participating with the Grannies changed their lives and relationships with political activism.

Then, we hear from master forager Kathy Dice about what delightful edibles are peaking out of the spring ground in Iowa.

Guests:

