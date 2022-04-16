© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Few things are as lovely as a springtime hike in the woods when wildflowers are in bloom

Published April 16, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
At least, once the weather warms up.

In spite of the weather, spring is really here. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks to Iowa State University ecologist Cathy McMullan about the true delights of springtime: the wildflowers that bloom in the Iowa woodlands — from Snow Trillium in northeastern Iowa to the Virginia Bluebells in southern Iowa — and about the state's restoration efforts.

Later in the podcast, horticulturist Aaron Steil answers questions from listeners about the plants in their gardens.

Guests:

  • Cathy McMullan, ecologist, Natural Resource Ecology and Management, Iowa State University
  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University Extension

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Matthew Alvarez
Matthew is a producer for IPR's River to River and Talk of Iowa
