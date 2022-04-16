Few things are as lovely as a springtime hike in the woods when wildflowers are in bloom

In spite of the weather, spring is really here. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks to Iowa State University ecologist Cathy McMullan about the true delights of springtime: the wildflowers that bloom in the Iowa woodlands — from Snow Trillium in northeastern Iowa to the Virginia Bluebells in southern Iowa — and about the state's restoration efforts.

Later in the podcast, horticulturist Aaron Steil answers questions from listeners about the plants in their gardens.

Guests:

