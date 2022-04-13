Family drama front and center in Iowa writer's novel

Claire Lombardo did not expect to become a writer while studying at social work school. The Iowa City-based author released her debut novel The Most Fun We Ever Had, which follows a large family's complex dynamics and relationships over four decades through a Midwestern lens.

In this edition of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe sits down with Lombardo to talk about how she accidentally became a writer, how her own big family influenced the book and her plans for the future. Lombardo was born and raised in Oak Park, Illinois and earned her MFA in fiction from the Iowa Writers' Workshop.

Later in the podcast, Studio One host Tony Dehner talks about the return of live music.

Guests:



Claire Lombardo , author of The Most Fun We Ever Had

, author of Tony Dehner, host, Studio One, Iowa Public Radio

This program was originally produced on July 7, 2019