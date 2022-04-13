© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
104.7 K284CN (Ames Classical translator) will intermittently be off air Wednesday, April 13th - Friday, April 15th.
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Family drama front and center in Iowa writer's novel

Published April 13, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Claire Lombardo did not expect to become a writer while studying at social work school. The Iowa City-based author released her debut novel The Most Fun We Ever Had, which follows a large family's complex dynamics and relationships over four decades through a Midwestern lens.

In this edition of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe sits down with Lombardo to talk about how she accidentally became a writer, how her own big family influenced the book and her plans for the future. Lombardo was born and raised in Oak Park, Illinois and earned her MFA in fiction from the Iowa Writers' Workshop.

Later in the podcast, Studio One host Tony Dehner talks about the return of live music.

Guests:

  • Claire Lombardo, author of The Most Fun We Ever Had
  • Tony Dehner, host, Studio One, Iowa Public Radio

This program was originally produced on July 7, 2019

