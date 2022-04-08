© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

When Okoboji became a COVID-19 hotspot, this medical anthropologist conducted research to figure out what happened and why

Published April 8, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Emily Mendenhall is a medical anthropologist, and is originally from a small town in Iowa. When that town — Okoboji — became a COVID-19 hotspot, Mendenhall sprung into work and conducted interviews with more than 100 individuals in the area during the summer and fall of 2020. The work resulted in a book.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, Mendenhall joins host Charity Nebbe to share what she learned in her book, Unmasked: COVID, Community and the Case of Okoboji.

Guest:

  • Emily Mendenhall, medical anthropologist, professor, Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service, Georgetown University

Tags

Talk of Iowa Talk of IowaCOVID-19Books & Reading
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Matthew Alvarez
Matthew is a producer for IPR's River to River and Talk of Iowa
See stories by Matthew Alvarez