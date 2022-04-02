This important ingredient for cooking can make a great addition to your garden, too

Onions form the foundation of recipes made all over the world — and they make a great addition to your vegetable garden.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks to Ajay Nair, associate professor of horticulture at Iowa State University, about onions. Nair shares his best practices for growing onions in a home garden and gives insight on the varieties that perform best in Iowa gardens. Later in the podcast, Iowa State University Extension Horticulture Specialist Aaron Steil answers questions from listeners about the plants and vegetables they want to grow or grow better.

Guests:

