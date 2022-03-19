Rain gardens are a powerful tool for stopping runoff

Water quality is a problem in Iowa, and stormwater runoff is a contributor. The good news is that home gardeners have the power to make positive change in many different ways. One of the most powerful is by planting a rain garden.

In this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with urban conservationist Jennifer Welch about rain garden benefits. Iowa State University Extension horticulturist Aaron Steil also joins the conversation to answer questions.

Guests:

