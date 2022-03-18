Mildred Armstrong Kalish's book paints a vivid portrait of depression-era farm life

Little Heathens: Hard Times and High Spirits on an Iowa Farm During the Great Depression, by Mildred Armstrong Kalish, takes listeners back in time as Kalish recounts her early life growing up on an Iowa farm in the 1920s and 30s. Kalish, who was 85-years-old when the book was published, brings readers a deeply personal account of this era, rooted in her own vivid childhood memories and thorough research.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe is joined by Pamela Riney Kehrberg, distinguished professor of History at Iowa State University; Lindsey Smith of Living History Farms; and Trish Hicks of the State Library of Iowa for a discussion of the memoir.

Pamela Riney Kehrberg, distinguished professor of History at Iowa State University

Lindsey Smith, director of collections, exhibits and archives at Living History Farms

Trisha Hicks, library resources tech at State Library of Iowa and former library director in Burt

This program was originally produced on December 16, 2020.