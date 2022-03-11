Living with long COVID and an even longer road to recovery

Society has been living with COVID-19 for two years now. More than 9,200 Iowans have died of the virus, 58 percent of Iowans have been vaccinated and thousands of Iowans are living with symptoms of long COVID.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, a conversation about long COVID, what we’ve learned about it and how we're developing treatments to address it. Host Charity Nebbe speaks to Nora Boerner — one of Iowa’s first known long COVID patients. Boerner contracted the virus in April of 2020. She was 40 years old, fit, active and healthy. The virus hit her hard, even though she didn’t require hospitalization. After Boerner's recovery, serious symptoms have lingered, now for years. Later in the podcast, Dr. Alejandro Comellas and Dr. Joseph Zabner talk about the Post-COVID-19 Clinic at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Guests:

