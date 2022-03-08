Exploring the impact of violent video games

Violent video games are wildly popular and have been for decades. Games such as Fortnite, Grand Theft Auto, Call of Duty, Doom and so many more are played by children across the country.

In the book Game On! Sensible Answers about Video Games and Media Violence, Iowa State University psychologists Doug Gentile and Craig Anderson explore the impact of media violence, including violent video games, on children and analyze behavioral trends.

"You get desensitized. And not only desensitized to media violence, but also desensitized to aggression in the real world. You start being a little less caring," says Gentile. "That's actually where the biggest effect of media violence is, in just slightly changing our perception."

Gentile and Anderson join Charity Nebbe on this episode of Talk of Iowa to discuss their research and book.

Guests:



Doug Gentile, professor of psychology at Iowa State University

professor of psychology at Iowa State University Craig Anderson, distinguished professor of psychology at Iowa State University

This episode was originally produced on March 10, 2020.