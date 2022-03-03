© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa

Understanding Ukraine's long history, culture and unique identity

Published March 3, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
The eyes of the world are on Ukraine right now. It’s a nation with a long history, its own language, culture and unique identity. It has also been at the center of some of history’s greatest conflicts.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks to Viktor Soloviov former professor at e Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, a Ph.D. student in the Department of Sociology and Criminology at the University of Iowa about the history, culture and people of Ukraine.

Later in the podcast, Bill Reisinger, professor of political science at the University of Iowa, and Deni Chamberlain, a photojournalist and associate professor at Iowa State University, who has taught in Ukraine join the conversation and share their thoughts about the invasion of Russian troops and the crisis unfolding in Ukraine.

Guests: 

  • Viktor Soloviov, former professor of Public Administration Department at the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, Ph.D. student in the Department of Sociology and Criminology at the University of Iowa
  • Bill Reisinger, professor of political science at the University of Iowa
  • Deni Chamberlin, associate professor, Greenlee School of Journalism/Communications, Iowa State University

Read more: Russia's at war with Ukraine. Here's how we got here

