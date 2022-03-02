© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Andre Perry explores issues of race, racism, homophobia, self discovery and identity in his collection of short stories

Published March 2, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
Through a collection of essays, Some Of Us Are Very Hungry Now, Andre Perry writes about his journey from Washington D.C. to Iowa City to Hong Kong exploring questions about race, racism, homophobia, self-discovery and identity. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, we listen back to Charity's conversation with Perry.

Later in the podcast, Erik Friedman, director of the Des Moines Metro Opera, talks about their new production of The Magic Flute. The opera was inspired by 1920’s era silent films. Live performances will take place on Saturday, March 5 and Sunday, March 6 at the Des Moines Civic Center. Iowa Public Radio will air the audio of the performance at a later date in 2022.

Guest:

  • Andre Perry, author, director of arts, engagement, inclusion at the University of Iowa, former director of the Englert Theater
  • Erik Friedman, The Magic Flute Revival Director

The conversation with Andre Perry was originally produced on November 12, 2019.

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Matthew Alvarez
Matthew is a producer for IPR's River to River and Talk of Iowa
