Benjamin Percy's Short Story Collection "Suicide Woods" Conjures Horror And Crime

Suicide Woods is author Benjamin Percy's collection of short stories. The book delivers a combination of horror, crime and weird happenings in the woods. This book is a dark, inventive collection full of eerie and provocative tales.

On this edition of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe asks Percy where he gets his inspiration and about his most recent work in the comic, movie and podcast industries.

Nebbe also talks with cellist Hannah Holman. When Holman began her YouTube series exploring the lives of female cellists throughout history, she didn't anticipate getting many views or subscribers. Then, Austin McConnell, a YouTuber with nearly one million subscribers, promoted Holman's channel in one of his videos, helping Holman develop a larger audience.

Holman talks about several of the female cellists in her videos, and her career as a cellist in the New York City Ballet and the principal cellist in the Quad City Symphony Orchestra.

This program originally aired on Nov. 7, 2019.

