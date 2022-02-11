Iowa boasts several community college national champions

Iowans love to talk about the Hawkeyes and the Cyclones, but there are a whole bunch of elite collegiate teams in the state attracting athletes from all over the world that fly under the radar. Host Charity Nebbe learns about two national championship programs, cross country at Iowa Central Community College and women's volleyball at Iowa Western Community College.

Then, Nebbe discusses the remarkable career of Mary Kay Polashek. Polashek recently conducted her final concert as head of the orchestra program at Ames High School, a position she's had for 35 years. She was forced into early retirement after being diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. Polashek's husband Emil and son Caleb join the conversation to reflect on her legacy.

Guests:

