Register journalist chronicles the crisis of hope inside an Iowa ICU

A year ago, the COVID-19 vaccine had not rolled out. But there was a sense that something better was coming for the hard-pressed health care providers working bedside every day. The rollout did come but a cocktail of misinformation and hesitancy had led to the United States of America's comparatively low vaccination rates.

"And then it felt like nothing happened," said Tamim Mahayni, an ICU director from Ames, Iowa.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with Courtney Crowder of the Des Moines Register about her work to capture the stories of frontline workers like Mahayni. A year ago, her seven-part series took us inside COVID-19's siege of an ICU and the hope a vaccine provided. A year later, Crowder revisited that ICU depicting the "crisis of hope" among those dealing directly with the pandemic.

Then we hear from two doctors who were the subjects of Crowder's reporting.

