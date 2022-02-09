© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
104.7 K284CN (Ames Classical translator) will intermittently be off air Wednesday, April 13th - Friday, April 15th.
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Register journalist chronicles the crisis of hope inside an Iowa ICU

Published February 9, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Iowa hospitals—particularly intensive care wards—have been off-limits for most newspapers and outlets. In her work capturing the human stories of the pandemic, one journalist pulls back the curtain to the pain, hope and crisis experienced by staff and patients during the COVID surge.

A year ago, the COVID-19 vaccine had not rolled out. But there was a sense that something better was coming for the hard-pressed health care providers working bedside every day. The rollout did come but a cocktail of misinformation and hesitancy had led to the United States of America's comparatively low vaccination rates.

"And then it felt like nothing happened," said Tamim Mahayni, an ICU director from Ames, Iowa.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with Courtney Crowder of the Des Moines Register about her work to capture the stories of frontline workers like Mahayni. A year ago, her seven-part series took us inside COVID-19's siege of an ICU and the hope a vaccine provided. A year later, Crowder revisited that ICU depicting the "crisis of hope" among those dealing directly with the pandemic.

More: Read Courtney Crowder's full story in the Des Moines Register here.

Then we hear from two doctors who were the subjects of Crowder's reporting.

Guests:

  • Courtney Crowder, Iowa Columnist for the Des Moines Register and editor of Iowa Mourns, the Register’s collection of obituaries written to honor Iowans who have died from COVID-19
  • Dr. Tamim Mahayni, director of the ICU at Mary Greeley Medical Center
  • Dr. Dan Fulton, infectious disease specialist at Mary Greeley Medical Center

Tags

Talk of Iowa Talk of IowaCOVID-19Healthpublic health
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Zachary Oren Smith
Zachary Oren Smith is a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
See stories by Zachary Oren Smith
Related Content