© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
104.7 K284CN (Ames Classical translator) will intermittently be off air Wednesday, April 13th - Friday, April 15th.
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

The healing power of music and how we can harness it

Published February 3, 2022 at 3:38 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Music can be used in a therapeutic setting to promote healing, wellness and mental health. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks to Julia McCormick and Brian Cole of the Civic Music Association in Des Moines, Dr. Richard Deming and Dr. Andrew Nish, who have both incorporated music into their medical practices.

Later in the podcast, a conversation with music therapist Kelly Powell and violinist and composer Colin Jacobsen with Brooklyn Rider — a quartet based out of New York City.

The Civic Music Association will host the New York-based string quartet Brooklyn Rider: Healing Modes and a panel discussion on the healing elements of music on February 5th, 2022. Brooklyn Rider will play the full Healing Modes program that evening at 7:30 p.m. at Hoyt Sherman Place. The panel's goal is to explore the impact of music as a therapeutic healing modality on mental and physical well-being.

Guests:

  • Julia McCormick, board president of Civic Music Association
  • Brian Cole, executive director of Civic Music Association
  • Dr. Richard Deming, medical director, Mercy One Cancer Center, Des Moines
  • Dr. Andrew Nish, medical director, John Stoddard Cancer Center, UnityPoint Health, Des Moines
  • Kelli Powell, music therapist, temporary licensed mental health counselor
  • Colin Jacobsen, violinist and composer, and a member of the Brooklyn Rider quartet

Tags

Talk of Iowa Talk of IowaHealthHealingClassical music
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Matthew Alvarez
Matthew is a producer for IPR's River to River and Talk of Iowa
See stories by Matthew Alvarez