The healing power of music and how we can harness it
Music can be used in a therapeutic setting to promote healing, wellness and mental health. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks to Julia McCormick and Brian Cole of the Civic Music Association in Des Moines, Dr. Richard Deming and Dr. Andrew Nish, who have both incorporated music into their medical practices.
Later in the podcast, a conversation with music therapist Kelly Powell and violinist and composer Colin Jacobsen with Brooklyn Rider — a quartet based out of New York City.
The Civic Music Association will host the New York-based string quartet Brooklyn Rider: Healing Modes and a panel discussion on the healing elements of music on February 5th, 2022. Brooklyn Rider will play the full Healing Modes program that evening at 7:30 p.m. at Hoyt Sherman Place. The panel's goal is to explore the impact of music as a therapeutic healing modality on mental and physical well-being.
Guests:
- Julia McCormick, board president of Civic Music Association
- Brian Cole, executive director of Civic Music Association
- Dr. Richard Deming, medical director, Mercy One Cancer Center, Des Moines
- Dr. Andrew Nish, medical director, John Stoddard Cancer Center, UnityPoint Health, Des Moines
- Kelli Powell, music therapist, temporary licensed mental health counselor
- Colin Jacobsen, violinist and composer, and a member of the Brooklyn Rider quartet