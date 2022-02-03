The healing power of music and how we can harness it

Music can be used in a therapeutic setting to promote healing, wellness and mental health. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks to Julia McCormick and Brian Cole of the Civic Music Association in Des Moines, Dr. Richard Deming and Dr. Andrew Nish, who have both incorporated music into their medical practices.

Later in the podcast, a conversation with music therapist Kelly Powell and violinist and composer Colin Jacobsen with Brooklyn Rider — a quartet based out of New York City.

The Civic Music Association will host the New York-based string quartet Brooklyn Rider: Healing Modes and a panel discussion on the healing elements of music on February 5th, 2022. Brooklyn Rider will play the full Healing Modes program that evening at 7:30 p.m. at Hoyt Sherman Place. The panel's goal is to explore the impact of music as a therapeutic healing modality on mental and physical well-being.

Guests:

