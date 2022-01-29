Girls high school wrestling has been officially sanctioned by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union

Iowa has long been a wrestling state, and now it's time for girls and women to get in on the action. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, Charity Nebbe and her guests talk about girls and women wrestling in Iowa.

The conversation will start with Jean Burger and Aaron Kirtley of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, who explain how their organization will sponsor girls wrestling. Then Cody Goodwin, sports reporter for the Des Moines Register, will recap last week's girls state wrestling tournament.

Later in the podcast, Charlotte Bailey, the director of women's wrestling for Iowa USA Wrestling. And, finally, we will meet coach Clarissa Chun — a world champion and Olympic wrestler who is the founding coach of the Women Wrestling Program at the University of Iowa.

Guests:

