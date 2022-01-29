© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
104.7 K284CN (Ames Classical translator) will intermittently be off air Wednesday, April 13th - Friday, April 15th.
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Girls high school wrestling has been officially sanctioned by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union

Published January 29, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Iowa has long been a wrestling state, and now it's time for girls and women to get in on the action. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, Charity Nebbe and her guests talk about girls and women wrestling in Iowa.

The conversation will start with Jean Burger and Aaron Kirtley of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, who explain how their organization will sponsor girls wrestling. Then Cody Goodwin, sports reporter for the Des Moines Register, will recap last week's girls state wrestling tournament.

Later in the podcast, Charlotte Bailey, the director of women's wrestling for Iowa USA Wrestling. And, finally, we will meet coach Clarissa Chun — a world champion and Olympic wrestler who is the founding coach of the Women Wrestling Program at the University of Iowa.

Guests:

  • Jean Berger, executive director of the Iowa Girls High School Association Union
  • Erin Kirtley, associate director of the Iowa Girls High School Association Union
  • Cody Goodwin, wrestling writer for the Des Moines Register
  • Charlotte Bailey, director of the Iowa USA Wrestling, and leads the female elite wrestling outreach to families
  • Clarissa Chun, first head coach for University of Iowa's women's wrestling program

Tags

Talk of Iowa Talk of IowaIowaSportsWomen
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Matthew Alvarez
Matthew is a producer for IPR's River to River and Talk of Iowa
See stories by Matthew Alvarez