Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

University of Iowa medical team solves a medical mystery

Published January 15, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with Dr. Ian Law and Hannah Bombei to discuss their years of testing and research to stop a disease plaguing an Iowa Mennonite family of eight.

Later in the podcast, Gary Porter talks about his memoir, "Town Kid: Reflections of a Midwestern Boyhood." The book is a collection of essays capturing moments from Porter's childhood, and slices of life in small-town Iowa.

Porter was born in 1950 and grew up in Greenfield, a town of about 2000 people. He's authored numerous accounting textbooks and "Duffy: The Tale of a Terrier," a book inspired by his shelter dog.

This conversation was originally produced in February 2020.

Guests:

  • Hannah Bombei, certified genetic counselor
  • Dr. Ian Law, division director of Pediatric Cardiology and director of the Electrophysiology program at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
  • Gary Porter, author, distinguished lecturer at Drake University

Talk of Iowa Talk of IowaHealthgeneticsBooks & ReadingIowa
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Matthew Alvarez
Matthew is a producer for IPR's River to River and Talk of Iowa
