University of Iowa medical team solves a medical mystery

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with Dr. Ian Law and Hannah Bombei to discuss their years of testing and research to stop a disease plaguing an Iowa Mennonite family of eight.

Later in the podcast, Gary Porter talks about his memoir, "Town Kid: Reflections of a Midwestern Boyhood." The book is a collection of essays capturing moments from Porter's childhood, and slices of life in small-town Iowa.

Porter was born in 1950 and grew up in Greenfield, a town of about 2000 people. He's authored numerous accounting textbooks and "Duffy: The Tale of a Terrier," a book inspired by his shelter dog.

This conversation was originally produced in February 2020.

Guests:

