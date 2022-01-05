© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Statewide collaboration brings 3D printed homes to Iowa

Published January 5, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

There is a major new initiative in progress to design and improve access to affordable housing in Iowa. 3D printed homes can be built quickly and cheaply and they could help Iowa tackle a very big problem.

Home improvement expert Bill McAnally joins Talk of Iowa to discuss the initiative along with Pete Evans of Iowa State University. Evans is helping lead the 3D printed housing initiative at ISU, which recently received a $1.4 million grant from the Iowa Economic Development Authority.

McAnally also answers home improvement questions from listeners.

Guests:

  • Pete Evans, assistant professor of industrial design at Iowa State University
  • Bill McAnally, home improvement expert based in Fort Dodge

