© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
104.7 K284CN (Ames Classical translator) will intermittently be off air Wednesday, April 13th - Friday, April 15th.
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Josh Turek's long and bumpy road to becoming a two-time gold medalist

Published January 4, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Professional wheelchair basketball player Josh Turek of Council Bluffs has had a remarkable career. He was a star college athlete at Southwest Minnesota State University. He played professionally in Europe and he is a four-time Paralympian with a bronze and two gold medals to his name. The 2020 Tokyo Paralympic games were his swan song, ending his career with a gold medal. Turek joins Charity Nebbe to discuss his long, and sometimes rocky, career.

Then, Damani Phillips joins Nebbe to discuss his latest album “No More Apologies.” Phillips is the director of jazz studies at the University of Iowa, an associate professor of African-American Studies and the author of “What is This Thing Called Soul: Conversation on Black Culture and Jazz Education.”

Guests:

  • Josh Turek, former professional wheelchair basketball player and two-time gold medalist for team USA in the Paralympics
  • Damani Phillips, director of jazz studies and associate professor of African-American studies at the University of Iowa

Tags

Talk of Iowa Talk of IowaSportsIowa Music
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Rick Brewer
Rick Brewer was a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
See stories by Rick Brewer
Related Content