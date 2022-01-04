Josh Turek's long and bumpy road to becoming a two-time gold medalist

Professional wheelchair basketball player Josh Turek of Council Bluffs has had a remarkable career. He was a star college athlete at Southwest Minnesota State University. He played professionally in Europe and he is a four-time Paralympian with a bronze and two gold medals to his name. The 2020 Tokyo Paralympic games were his swan song, ending his career with a gold medal. Turek joins Charity Nebbe to discuss his long, and sometimes rocky, career.

Then, Damani Phillips joins Nebbe to discuss his latest album “No More Apologies.” Phillips is the director of jazz studies at the University of Iowa, an associate professor of African-American Studies and the author of “What is This Thing Called Soul: Conversation on Black Culture and Jazz Education.”

Guests:

