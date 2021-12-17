© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
IPR Studio One hosts share their favorite indie and alternative music releases of 2021

Published December 17, 2021 at 7:00 AM CST
Hosts from the IPR Studio One team join Charity Nebbe to share their favorite independent and alternative music releases of 2021. Tony Dehner, Mark Simmet and Cece Mitchell host IPR’s Studio One Tracks, which airs Monday through Saturday from 7 to 10 p.m. The trio also hosts IPR’s new music show, Studio One All Access, heard Saturdays from 1 to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 7 to 10 p.m.

Guests:

  • Mark Simmet, IPR Studio One Tracks host
  • Tony Dehner, IPR Studio One Tracks host
  • Cece Mitchell, IPR Studio One Tracks host

