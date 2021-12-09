© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Discovering Iowa's hidden pockets of natural beauty

Published December 9, 2021 at 7:00 AM CST
Iowa may not be famous for its natural beauty, but those of us who live here know how beautiful our state can be. Much of the landscape is subtle and we also have the drama of the driftless region and bluffs along the Mississippi and Missouri Rivers with unique pockets of wilderness in between.

Only 2.8 percent of the land in Iowa is public land. There are only two states in the union with a smaller percentage of public land. In this episode, wildlife biologist Jim Pease joins host Charity Nebbe to talk about the public land we do have and his favorite wild places in Iowa.

Guest:

  • Jim Pease, wildlife biologist and emeritus faculty at Iowa State University

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Rick Brewer
Rick Brewer was a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
See stories by Rick Brewer
