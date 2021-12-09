Discovering Iowa's hidden pockets of natural beauty

Iowa may not be famous for its natural beauty, but those of us who live here know how beautiful our state can be. Much of the landscape is subtle and we also have the drama of the driftless region and bluffs along the Mississippi and Missouri Rivers with unique pockets of wilderness in between.

Only 2.8 percent of the land in Iowa is public land. There are only two states in the union with a smaller percentage of public land. In this episode, wildlife biologist Jim Pease joins host Charity Nebbe to talk about the public land we do have and his favorite wild places in Iowa.

Guest:

