A new book remembers vibrant Cedar Falls watercolorist Marjorie Nuhn

Heather Skeens said she didn't know a lot about Marjorie Nuhn when she started at the Hearst Center for the Arts in Cedar Falls. But when a curator at the center dropped an unpublished manuscript on her desk, she said she had to learn more.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with Skeen about getting that manuscript published and what it says about the artist's life. Then, Barbara Lounsberry, a retired English professor at the University of Northern Iowa, joins to discuss the artist's work.

Last, we hear from Rick Garmin, a screenwriter who has found a niche in writing movies for Hallmark. We hear about how he got to this point in his writing career and the value these movies have during the pandemic.

Guests:

