Remembering disability advocate Tyler Greene of Waterloo

Tyler Greene, a 31-year-old Waterloo accessibility advocate, was hit by a sport utility vehicle and killed while crossing the street in his motorized wheelchair. This tragedy was particularly poignant given his work to make the world a more accessible place for people of all ability levels.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks to Greene's father about his life and work. Then we hear from a board member of The Inclusion Connection about working with Greene.

At the top of the hour, we hear from Becky Schmooke. She offers mindfulness-focused cooking classes from her kitchen in Solon, Iowa.

Guests:

