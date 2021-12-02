© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Remembering disability advocate Tyler Greene of Waterloo

Published December 2, 2021 at 7:00 AM CST
First some advice on how to let holiday stress fall off your back. Then we spend some time remembering the life and work of Waterloo's Tyler Greene and his work to make the world more accessible.

Tyler Greene, a 31-year-old Waterloo accessibility advocate, was hit by a sport utility vehicle and killed while crossing the street in his motorized wheelchair. This tragedy was particularly poignant given his work to make the world a more accessible place for people of all ability levels.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks to Greene's father about his life and work. Then we hear from a board member of The Inclusion Connection about working with Greene.

At the top of the hour, we hear from Becky Schmooke. She offers mindfulness-focused cooking classes from her kitchen in Solon, Iowa.

Guests:

  • Becky Schmooke, owner of Becky’s Mindful Kitchen
  • Paul Greene, Tyler Greene’s father
  • Sarah Corkery, board member of Inclusion Connection

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Zachary Oren Smith
Zachary Oren Smith is a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
