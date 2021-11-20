© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Delicious fruit in the summer requires protecting plants through the winter

Published November 20, 2021 at 7:00 AM CST
Ripe, delicious berries right out of your garden are a true pleasure of summer, but how do you get your fruit-bearing plants through the harsh Iowa winter?

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with Gail Nonnecke, University professor of Horticulture and Global Resource Systems, about how to care for strawberries, raspberries and fruit trees in the winter, plus how to protect them from winter kill and hungry critters. Extension specialist Aaron Steil also joins the conversation to answer questions about other yard and garden concerns as we prepare for the cold.

Guests:

  • Gail Nonnecke, University professor of Horticulture and Global Resource Systems, Iowa State University
  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture Extension specialist, Iowa State University

