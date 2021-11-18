The good and bad choices for heating garages, sheds and other nontraditional spaces
With temperatures dropping we all need to find ways to stay warm and that can lead to some questionable choices in heating technology.
On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe and home improvement expert Bill McAnally talk about supplemental heating, temporary heating, and heating garages, sheds and other non-traditional spaces. McAnally also answers questions from listeners about the home projects in their lives.
Guest:
- Bill McAnally, home improvement expert based in Fort Dodge