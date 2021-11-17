Willa Cather's classic novel was ahead of its time and also very much of its time

For the November meeting of the Talk of Iowa Book Club, host Charity Nebbe and her guests have been reading "My Antonia" by Willa Cather. Published in 1918, it tells the story of Antonia Shimmerda, the daughter of Bohemian, or Czech, immigrants to the United States. The family moves into a sod house on a farm outside of Red Cloud, Nebraska where they struggle to survive.

We follow Antonia through her childhood on the farm, working as a hired girl in town, and later as a wife and mother. We see Antonia through the memories and eyes of a childhood friend, Jim Burden, who grew up to be a railroad lawyer.

The book is full of descriptions of the Nebraska plains, prairie being transformed into farmland, observations of the immigrant families that were drawn to the area, and the prejudices and class differences at play in these small towns.

