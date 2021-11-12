Remembering and marking the lives lost to COVID-19 in 2021

The dead carry their stories with them. This makes efforts to capture stories all the more important as a pandemic continues to claim Iowans.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with three people capturing stories in hopes of making sense of this moment and marking history with their perspectives. Journalist Courtney Crowder talks about the value of storytelling amid the pandemic. Vincent Valdez talks about remembering Latino and Hispanic Iowans on film. Last, Jin Chang shares his work to collect the stories of Asians at the University of Iowa, a historically white institution.

Guests:

