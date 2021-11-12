© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
104.7 K284CN (Ames Classical translator) will intermittently be off air Wednesday, April 13th - Friday, April 15th.
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Remembering and marking the lives lost to COVID-19 in 2021

Published November 12, 2021 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

As COVID deaths in Iowa surpass 7,000, we hear from the storytellers gathering voices that might otherwise be forgotten.

The dead carry their stories with them. This makes efforts to capture stories all the more important as a pandemic continues to claim Iowans.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with three people capturing stories in hopes of making sense of this moment and marking history with their perspectives. Journalist Courtney Crowder talks about the value of storytelling amid the pandemic. Vincent Valdez talks about remembering Latino and Hispanic Iowans on film. Last, Jin Chang shares his work to collect the stories of Asians at the University of Iowa, a historically white institution.

Guests:

  • Courtney Crowder, Iowa columnist for The Des Moines Register
  • Vincent Valdez, documentary filmmaker
  • Jin Chang, graduate student at the University of Iowa who runs the Asian American Oral History Project

Tags

Talk of Iowa IowaTalk of IowaCOVID-19Latinoshistoric preservationAsian Americans
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Zachary Oren Smith
Zachary Oren Smith is a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
See stories by Zachary Oren Smith
Related Content