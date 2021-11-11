The safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccination for kids and boosters for adults
While many parents were eagerly waiting for the opportunity to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19, others had concerns.
On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks to pediatrician Dr. Amy Shriver and pediatric hospitalist Dr. William Ching to address COVID-19 vaccinations for children, their safety and efficacy. They also discuss the dangers COVID-19 poses to children.
Later in the podcast, Mike Brownlee of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics answers questions about booster shots for adults.
Guests:
- Dr. Amy Shriver, general pediatrician at Blank Pediatrics, Unity Point Health in Des Moines
- Dr. William Ching, pediatric hospitalist at Unity Point Health, St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids
- Mike Brownlee, associate director and chief pharmacy officer of the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics