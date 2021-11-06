© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
104.7 K284CN (Ames Classical translator) will intermittently be off air Wednesday, April 13th - Friday, April 15th.
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Here's why certain insects are coming indoors this time of year

Published November 6, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

This time of year many insects have already died or gone into hiding for the winter months, but other insects make themselves comfortable in our homes. In this edition of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe asks entomologist Donald Lewis to help listeners understand why insects like boxelder beetles, Asian lady beetles and brown marmorated stink bugs are coming indoors and what we should do about it. Listeners also ask horticulturist Cindy Haynes questions about the plants and trees in their lives.

Guests:

  • Donald Lewis, Extension entomologist, Iowa State University
  • Cindy Haynes, Extension horticulturist, Iowa State University

Tags

Talk of Iowa Talk of IowaHort DayHorticulture
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Rick Brewer
Rick Brewer was a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
See stories by Rick Brewer
Related Content