Here's why certain insects are coming indoors this time of year

This time of year many insects have already died or gone into hiding for the winter months, but other insects make themselves comfortable in our homes. In this edition of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe asks entomologist Donald Lewis to help listeners understand why insects like boxelder beetles, Asian lady beetles and brown marmorated stink bugs are coming indoors and what we should do about it. Listeners also ask horticulturist Cindy Haynes questions about the plants and trees in their lives.

