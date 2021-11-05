Hear what this year's Iowa Artist Fellows will write, capture and film

Each year, the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs supports a cohort of artists who demonstrate exceptional creativity and the capacity to contribute to the innovation and elevation of the arts in Iowa.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks to all of this year's fellows: the photographer turning the camera on herself; the printmaker using installations to make sense of her relationship with a congregation of nuns; the artist probing the poetry of the natural world; the filmmaker using her camera to capture the cultural nuance in an Iowa town; and the writer uncovering what happened to the people who wrote letters to the Casey Kasem's Top 40 Countdown.

Guests:

