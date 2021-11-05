Hear what this year's Iowa Artist Fellows will write, capture and film
Annually, the state of Iowa provides support to artists, filmmakers, musicians and creative writers. We hear from this year's five fellows.
Each year, the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs supports a cohort of artists who demonstrate exceptional creativity and the capacity to contribute to the innovation and elevation of the arts in Iowa.
On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks to all of this year's fellows: the photographer turning the camera on herself; the printmaker using installations to make sense of her relationship with a congregation of nuns; the artist probing the poetry of the natural world; the filmmaker using her camera to capture the cultural nuance in an Iowa town; and the writer uncovering what happened to the people who wrote letters to the Casey Kasem's Top 40 Countdown.
Guests:
- Brittany Brooke Crow, artist and photographer based in Des Moines
- Louise Kames, printmaker, installation artist and professor of art at Clarke University
- Paul Brooke, poet, photographer and professor of English at Grand View University
- Francesca Soans, filmmaker and associate professor of digital media at University of Northern Iowa
- Emma Murray, writer living in Des Moines