Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Chuy Renteria talks about culture, racism and break dancing in his new book

Published November 2, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

As first-generation Americans, Chuy Renteria and most of his friends in West Liberty grew up in a sort of no man’s land: caught between the culture of their parents and mainstream America. Left to their own devices, their lives were dangerous.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, Charity Nebbe talks to Renteria about the stories he shares in his new memoir, “We Heard It When We Were Young.”

Later in the conversation, the Iowa Center for the Book picks three books each year for "All Iowa Reads." Jillian Rutledge and Tegan Beese announce the 2022 selections for adults, kids and teens.

Guests:

  • Jesus “Chuy” Renteria, assistant director, diversity resources, division of diversity, equity, and inclusion, University of Iowa
  • Jillian Rutledge, adult services manager, Waterloo Public Library, co-chair, Adult All Iowa Reads Committee
  • Tegan Beese, youth services consultant, state library and chair, All Iowa Reads Committee for Kids/Teen selections

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Program Director for News and Talk
Matthew Alvarez
Matthew is a producer for IPR's River to River and Talk of Iowa
