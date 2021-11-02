Chuy Renteria talks about culture, racism and break dancing in his new book

As first-generation Americans, Chuy Renteria and most of his friends in West Liberty grew up in a sort of no man’s land: caught between the culture of their parents and mainstream America. Left to their own devices, their lives were dangerous.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, Charity Nebbe talks to Renteria about the stories he shares in his new memoir, “We Heard It When We Were Young.”

Later in the conversation, the Iowa Center for the Book picks three books each year for "All Iowa Reads." Jillian Rutledge and Tegan Beese announce the 2022 selections for adults, kids and teens.

