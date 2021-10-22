© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Elissa Altman's book details her love of food and finding the love of her life

Published October 22, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT
Elissa Altman's love affair with food started when she was a child, going on covert outings to fancy restaurants with her dad. As she grew so did her love of haute cuisine. Altman's new memoir "Poor Man's Feast: A Love Story of Comfort, Desire, and the Art of Simple Cooking" tells the story of this love affair with food, but it also tells the story of Altman meeting and falling in love with the love of her life; a relationship that profoundly affected her relationship with food.

This episode was originally produced in March 2013.  

Guest:

  • Elissa Altman, author

