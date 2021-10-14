Now is the time to make improvements to the air quality in your home

Before the final warm days of fall slowly come to an end, it’s time to start thinking about getting your homes ready for winter with routine tasks and bigger changes that can shrink the energy bill .

On this edition of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with home-improvement expert Bill McAnally to learn how to prepare your home for the winter months with efficient heating and how to protect yourself from people selling solutions that may not live up to the hype. McAnally also answers listener questions about the building projects in their lives.

Guest:

