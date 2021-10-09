© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Autumn leaves are coming. Ready or not!

Published October 9, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Once again, summer is coming to an end. But that just means another phase in the life cycle of Iowa's forests.

If you pay attention, you can tell things are changing. Days are shorter. The temperatures are milder. And according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, northern Iowa is already seeing its first blush of autumn leaves.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, it's Horticulture Day! Host Charity Nebbe speaks with a DNR forester about what causes this change and where we can see it. Then our guests answer listeners' gardening questions.

Guests:

  • Mark Vitosh, forester for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources
  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture Extension specialist

Tags

Talk of Iowa Talk of IowaHort DayTreesGardeningFall
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Zachary Oren Smith
Zachary Oren Smith is a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
See stories by Zachary Oren Smith
Related Content