© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Children with special needs and veterans find balance and develop strength on horseback

Published October 5, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

A Swisher, Iowa-based ranch is using horseback riding to help improve neuromotor function, including coordination, balance, and strength for children.


Horseback riding requires a great deal of coordination, balance and strength. It can be a great way to help someone struggling with these skills to improve.

On this edition of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe visits Miracles in Motion, where children and adults with special needs come for hippotherapy and therapeutic riding lessons.

During her visit, she talks with the president of the board Lois James, physical therapist Marybeth Hichwa, volunteer coordinator Jan Gorman, and parents of children taking lessons at Miracles in Motion, about the power of these gentle horses.

“Some of these children are not able to sit up," Gorman says. “Then the next week, I’m serious, they’re sitting up. And the next week, they're sitting up with less support."

This show was originally recorded in June, 2018

Tags

Talk of Iowa Talk of IowaPhysical Health
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Related Content