Children with special needs and veterans find balance and develop strength on horseback

Horseback riding requires a great deal of coordination, balance and strength. It can be a great way to help someone struggling with these skills to improve.

On this edition of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe visits Miracles in Motion, where children and adults with special needs come for hippotherapy and therapeutic riding lessons.

During her visit, she talks with the president of the board Lois James, physical therapist Marybeth Hichwa, volunteer coordinator Jan Gorman, and parents of children taking lessons at Miracles in Motion, about the power of these gentle horses.

“Some of these children are not able to sit up," Gorman says. “Then the next week, I’m serious, they’re sitting up. And the next week, they're sitting up with less support."

This show was originally recorded in June, 2018