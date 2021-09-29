© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
101.7 Dubuque Classical is off the air
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Awkward Teenagers, Spiritual Experiences, Cultural Connections, A UFO Sighting -- "Black Eagle Child: The Facepaint Narratives" Has It All

Published September 29, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

It’s a lyrical coming-of-age novel that centers on the life of Edgar Bearchild — who grew up on the Black Eagle Child Settlement in Central Iowa — and eventually finds his voice and purpose through poetry, the songs of his people and surviving the dangers of adolescence.

The Black Eagle Child Settlement is a thinly veiled version of the real-life Meskwaki Settlement near Tama, IA, and author Ray Young Bear shares a number of biographical details with his main character in the book.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks to Young Bear about his book. Later on, expert readers Jim O'Loughlin, Morgan Bear and Alaska Reid offer their perspectives on this novel.

Guests:

  • Ray Young Bear, author of “Black Eagle Child: The Facepaint Narratives”
  • Jim O'Loughlin, professor and chair of the department of languages and literature, University of Northern Iowa
  • Morgan Bear, member of the Meskwaki Nation, academic advisor, Kirkwood College
  • Alaska Reid, singer, song writer, musician

Tags

Talk of Iowa Talk of IowaBooks & ReadingIowaMeskwaki
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Matthew Alvarez
Matthew is a producer for IPR's River to River and Talk of Iowa
See stories by Matthew Alvarez