A Guide To Planting, Caring For And Harvesting Garlic

Published September 25, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT
It’s a staple in almost every kitchen and world cuisine. It’s delicious and nutritious — with a side benefit of keeping vampires in check — but if you’re going to grow your own garlic you have to do some planning ahead.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks to Iowa State University Horticulturist Ajay Nair about planting, caring for, harvesting and curing garlic. Nair also details some of the different varieties of garlic that can be grown in Iowa, and some of the gardening pitfalls to avoid. Later on, Iowa State University Extension Horticulturist Aaron Steil joins the show to answer questions from listens about the trees and gardens in their lives.

Guests:

  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University Extension
  • Ajay Nair, associate professor, vegetable production specialist, Iowa State University

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Matthew Alvarez
Matthew is a producer for IPR's River to River and Talk of Iowa
