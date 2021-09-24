© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
101.7 Dubuque Classical is off the air
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Getting 'All Access' To Studio One's New Show From IPR

Published September 24, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Studio One All Access is a new Iowa Public Radio program dedicated to music discovery with particular focus on what’s happening with Iowa and Midwestern artists.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe gets a preview of the new show from the program’s hosts: Mark Simmett, Cece Mitchell, Tony Dehner and executive producer Lindsey Moon.

Studio One All Access is poised to be a go-to source for music fans Saturday afternoon from 1 PM - 4 PM featuring conversations with musicians, promoters, industry insiders and new music recommendations.

Guests:

  • Tony Dehner, All Access host
  • Mark Simmett, IPR Studio One senior producer and All Access host
  • Cece Mitchell, All Access host
  • Lindsey Moon, IPR senior digital producer, All Access executive producer

Tags

Talk of Iowa Talk of IowaIPR MusicIowaIowa MusicLive music
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Lindsey Moon
Lindsey Moon is IPR's Senior Digital Producer
See stories by Lindsey Moon
Matthew Alvarez
Matthew is a producer for IPR's River to River and Talk of Iowa
See stories by Matthew Alvarez