Getting 'All Access' To Studio One's New Show From IPR

Studio One All Access is a new Iowa Public Radio program dedicated to music discovery with particular focus on what’s happening with Iowa and Midwestern artists.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe gets a preview of the new show from the program’s hosts: Mark Simmett, Cece Mitchell, Tony Dehner and executive producer Lindsey Moon.

Studio One All Access is poised to be a go-to source for music fans Saturday afternoon from 1 PM - 4 PM featuring conversations with musicians, promoters, industry insiders and new music recommendations.

Guests:

