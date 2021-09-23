© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

A Magician's Road Trip Across America And A Student Enters the World Of Aerospace Engineering

Published September 23, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Nate Staniforth is a professional magician. While he’s built a career by performing magic tricks in front of audiences, he also believes in real magic – the kind that keeps wonder alive in the world.

During this Talk of Iowa interview, host Charity Nebbe invites Staniforth back to the IPR studio to speak about his ongoing search for wonder, his epic cross country road trip and his YouTube series "American Magic."

Later on, a conversation with Kwizera Imani. When he was attending school in the Mtabila refugee camp in Tanzania, he never imagined a life in Iowa, let alone attending college in Ames.

More than a decade later, Imani has graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in aerospace engineering with five internships under his belt and a brand new job as a senior associate software engineer for Collins Aerospace that will take him from the Midwest to Sterling, Virginia.

Charity talks to Imani about his transition from Tanzania to Iowa and how he found a love for the aerospace field while growing up in Des Moines.

Guests:

  • Nate Staniforth, magician
  • Kwizera Imani, Iowa State University aerospace engineering graduate

The conversation with Nate Staniforth originally aired on December 12, 2019. Kwizera Imani's interview originally aired on January 8, 2020.

