Keep Your Yard Blooming This Fall
Autumn leaves may be the stars of the fall color show, but fall blooming annuals and perennials can also help to spread some color and joy.
Spring and summer flowers are the show-offs of the yard. But every flower has its season. Some annuals, perennials and shrubs actually bloom in the fall before the first frost.
On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks about what kinds of plants do best in sweater weather. Then, a DNR forester joins the panel to talk about trees and answer listener questions.
Guests:
- Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, ISU Extension
- Cindy Haynes, associate professor of horticulture, ISU
- Mark Vitosh, district forester, Iowa Department of Natural Resources