© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
101.7 Dubuque Classical is off the air
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Keep Your Yard Blooming This Fall

Published September 18, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Autumn leaves may be the stars of the fall color show, but fall blooming annuals and perennials can also help to spread some color and joy.

Spring and summer flowers are the show-offs of the yard. But every flower has its season. Some annuals, perennials and shrubs actually bloom in the fall before the first frost.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks about what kinds of plants do best in sweater weather. Then, a DNR forester joins the panel to talk about trees and answer listener questions.

Guests:

  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, ISU Extension
  • Cindy Haynes, associate professor of horticulture, ISU
  • Mark Vitosh, district forester, Iowa Department of Natural Resources

Tags

Talk of Iowa Talk of IowaHort DayHorticulture
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Zachary Oren Smith
Zachary Oren Smith is a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
See stories by Zachary Oren Smith
Related Content