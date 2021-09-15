The Human Impact Of Geopolitical Conflicts

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with director Skye Fitzgerald and producer Michael Scheuerman about their Academy Award-nominated documentary "Hunger Ward." The film will be screened alongside the 2018 film "Lifeboat" — two stories in the Oscar and Emmy-nominated Refugee Trilogy that document the current human impact of geopolitical conflicts. Scheuerman graduated from the University of Iowa back in 1988 and brings both films back to his alma mater with a screening and discussion at FilmScene, in Iowa City, on September 14, 2021, at 7 PM.

Later in the hour, Afghan-Americans and Afghanis living around the world have watched from afar as their homeland has been transformed once again with the Taliban retaking control. Hakima Afzaly, a graduate student at the University of Northern Iowa, joins the program to share her story.

