Wonder In The Tree Canopy And Frustration From A Family Physician About Iowa's COVID-19 Pandemic

Growing up, Nalini Nadkarni's driveway was lined with maple trees. Arriving home from school, Nadkarni said she often scrambled into the branches with an apple and a book.

"I found my refuge and my place of safety and place of joy, up in the trees," Nadkarni said.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with Nadkarni about her work studying the complexity of tree canopy ecosystems. She said that walking along a tropical forest floor, you don't realize how different — humidity, light and nutrient conditions — are as you move up into the canopy.

Later in the hour, Greg Cohen discusses his work as a physician practicing in Lucas County. While his patients trust his work checking for diabetes and other ailments, that trust stops for many as he asks them to get vaccinated or wear a facemask in public to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

oGuests:

