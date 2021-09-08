Marriage: When The Second, Third, Or Fourth Time Is The Charm

What does it mean to find love and companionship after the end of a marriage? On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe is joined by Iowans who share their stories of finding love again.

Jacob Priest, assistant professor of couple and family therapy at the University of Iowa joins the conversation to explore the joys and difficulties of marrying again and the latest research on marriage and divorce.

This show was originally produced on Jan. 25, 2020.

