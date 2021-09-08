Marriage: When The Second, Third, Or Fourth Time Is The Charm
What does it mean to find love and companionship after the end of a marriage? On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe is joined by Iowans who share their stories of finding love again.
Jacob Priest, assistant professor of couple and family therapy at the University of Iowa joins the conversation to explore the joys and difficulties of marrying again and the latest research on marriage and divorce.
This show was originally produced on Jan. 25, 2020.
Guests:
- Jacob Priest, assistant professor of couple and family therapy in the University of Iowa College of Education with a complementary appointment in the Carver College of Medicine's Department of Psychiatry, and Director of the LGBTQ Counseling Clinic at the University of Iowa
- Niki Boesen-Bonker, Des Moines
- Tom Rocklin and Barbara McFadden, Iowa City