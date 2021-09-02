Steinway International Artist Byron 'BK' Davis And Remembering The Everly Brothers

Byron "BK" Davis is a Steinway International Artist. He is also the first Black Steinway International Artist from the state of Iowa.

Davis has toured the world and performed with artists like BB King and Billy Preston. Davis has composed hundreds of original jazz tunes and got his start making music at his father’s church in Davenport. These days he makes his home in Burlington. Host Charity Nebbe learns about BK's early musical life and how becoming a Steinway International Artist has changed his career.

Later on, Don Everly, who along with his brother Phil, made up “The Everly Brothers,” passed away August 21 at 84 years old. His younger brother, Phil Everly, passed away in 2014. The sweet harmonies of "The Everly Brothers" helped to shape early rock and roll and influenced generations of musicians. They had 15 top-10 hits in a span of 5 years, and they were among the first group of 10 artists to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1986.

The musical careers of the Everly brothers began in Shenandoah where they spent their formative years. Nebbe speaks with two Shenandoah natives about the legacy of these music icons.

Guests:

