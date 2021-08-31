The Pros And Cons Of Monitoring Children Via Smartphone Technology

Smartphone technology gives parents the opportunity to keep track of their kids like never before, but what about when those kids become adults?

In this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe explores both the benefits and dangers of our surveillance society. Nebbe speaks with two experts in communication and technology about how parents and adult children can negotiate to find the balance between safety and independence.

Listeners and parents also weigh in on these issues and talk about how they use smartphone technology to keep track of their loved ones.

