Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Some Tips On Preparing Your House For Sale

Published August 26, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

One realtor says to remember if you are trying to sell your house, the decorations you leave around the house shouldn't be about you.

Having been in the business for some time, Sheri Johnson, a Burlington-based realtor, can glance at a room and see red flags for selling a house.

She remembered one beautiful brick house right off her town's main street with an owner looking to sell. During a walkthrough, she saw a Confederate Battle Flag hanging on the wall, some taxidermied deer heads and a den with an arsenal of guns hanging from nails. She said after the owner took those items down, they listed the house and it sold in days.

"It's important for people to realize we're selling their home, not their lifestyle. So anything religious, anything political, anything that might make someone uncomfortable, those are things that could adversely affect their success while it's on the market," Johnson said.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with Johnson about what can be done by homeowners looking to sell. Later, in the episode Bill McAnally answers listener questions about home improvement.

Guests:

  • Bill McAnally, home improvement expert
  • Sheri Johnson, Burlington-based realtor

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Zachary Oren Smith
Zachary Oren Smith is a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
See stories by Zachary Oren Smith
