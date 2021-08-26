Some Tips On Preparing Your House For Sale

Having been in the business for some time, Sheri Johnson, a Burlington-based realtor, can glance at a room and see red flags for selling a house.

She remembered one beautiful brick house right off her town's main street with an owner looking to sell. During a walkthrough, she saw a Confederate Battle Flag hanging on the wall, some taxidermied deer heads and a den with an arsenal of guns hanging from nails. She said after the owner took those items down, they listed the house and it sold in days.

"It's important for people to realize we're selling their home, not their lifestyle. So anything religious, anything political, anything that might make someone uncomfortable, those are things that could adversely affect their success while it's on the market," Johnson said.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with Johnson about what can be done by homeowners looking to sell. Later, in the episode Bill McAnally answers listener questions about home improvement.

Guests:

